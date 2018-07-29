What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A wedding cake surprise. An unexpected side-effect. And a discovery on Mars. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A colorful prank

A groom cut into a University of Alabama themed cake. He was not expecting what he found inside.

An odd link

A parasite from cat poop might make you an entrepreneur. Yes, you read that right.

A radar reflection

A space agency says it has a solved a mystery on Mars. They found evidence of a lake beneath the surface.

A skydiving adventure

James Corden now knows what it's like to be Tom Cruise. Sort of.

A young graduate

He just graduated from college and wants to be an astrophysicist. Oh, and he's 11.

A viral photo

Is this a donkey in zebra stripes? You be the judge.