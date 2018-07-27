Clear

Fundraiser planned, GoFundMe set up for man beaten by NOPD officers

The local community is rallying behind a military veteran who was attacked and beaten by two off-duty NOPD officers....

The local community is rallying behind a military veteran who was attacked and beaten by two off-duty NOPD officers.

Jorge Gomez is still recovering from a beating that sent him to the hospital and left him with a bruised and swollen face.

Two probationary NOPD officers, John Galman and Spencer Sutton, were arrested and fired for attacking Gomez outside the Mid City Yacht Club after reportedly questioning his service record and status as a US citizen.

Now, the Mid City Yacht Club is holding a fundraiser to help pay for Gomez's hospital and legal bills.

"The Mid City Yacht Club will be hosting a small fundraiser for our friend on Saturday the 4th of August," according to an event announcement for the fundraiser. "If you have any goods or services that you would like to donate to a raffle or auction, please contact one of our bar staff or managers with details. All proceeds will go straight to Jorge to help pay for any medical, legal, and living expenses that will undoubtedly build over the next several months while the case is ongoing."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for Gomez featuring a picture of Gomez in his military uniform.

Over $2,700 was raised by 42 donors in the first day of the GoFundMe effort, bringing the total more than halfway toward the goal of $5,000.

