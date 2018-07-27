Clear

Hear the sounds the sun makes. They're surprisingly soothing

Close your eyes and listen to this clip. It may sound like a Tibetan meditation bowl or a giant cosmic didgeridoo, bu...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Close your eyes and listen to this clip. It may sound like a Tibetan meditation bowl or a giant cosmic didgeridoo, but it's actually the sun! Kind of.

Scroll for more content...

A group of very poetic scientists from NASA and the ESA (The European Space Agency) used data from NASA's Solar and Heliospehric Observatory to map the vibrations that form the "low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat." The result will either chill you out or instill a deep and vague sense of heliacal unease.

Alex Young, associate director for science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, explains a little bit more about what you're hearing when you're hearing the sun.

"When anything material moves, waves travel through it, and the same thing happens inside the Sun," he says in a NASA recording. Since humans can't see that sort of movement on the sun with the naked eye, this "Sun song" is that movement translated into a medium we can actually sense -- sound.

That's pretty exciting for scientists too, since this sheds some light, so to speak, on the literal inner workings of our mother star.

"The Sun is vibrating at lots of different frequencies," Young says. "We don't have straightforward ways to look inside the Sun...so using a star or the Sun's natural vibrations allows us to see inside of it."

So, the sun doesn't sound like a massive yule log like some people may have suspected, but the result is something equally as pleasant -- and probably more useful, from a research perspective.

Put this on a loop, slap some cool cucumbers over your eyes, and become one with the universe.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"