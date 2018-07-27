Clear

Conservative's endorsement of Jordan features wrestling photo amid questions over coaching tenure

A prominent conservative endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan's bid to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives by hig...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A prominent conservative endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan's bid to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives by highlighting his wrestling career at a time where he is facing questions about whether he turned a blind eye to sexual abuse during his coaching tenure at the Ohio State University.

Former Attorney General for Virginia Ken Cuccinelli, a CNN contributor, expressed his support for the Ohio Republican's speaker run on Twitter on Friday morning, writing, "2 time National, Division I wrestling champion. 4 time (that's every year folks...) Ohio State High School champion wrestler ... Who better to wrestle the Dems to the ground?"

Jordan formally announced his speaker bid Thursday but the endorsement comes after he has faced questions about his time as an assistant coach at Ohio State University and whether he knew about alleged sexual abuse by a former Ohio State medical doctor who treated athletes there.

Jordan has repeatedly denied any knowledge of inappropriate behavior during his time as assistant wrestling coach at OSU and said Thursday that he does not believe the questions surrounding his time at OSU will affect his bid for speaker.

"I've talked to all sorts of colleagues," Jordan said. "They can all see through that story."

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of his term.

