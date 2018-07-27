Clear

Missouri newspaper apologizes for publishing cartoon about duck boat tragedy

A Missouri newspaper is apologizing after publishing a syndicated editorial cartoon regarding the duck boat tragedy a...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 12:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Missouri newspaper is apologizing after publishing a syndicated editorial cartoon regarding the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake.

'The Missourian' issued an apology Friday morning after an image showing a hearse with "Ride the Ducks" on the side of it in water was published in Wednesday's paper.

"The cartoon alone is viewed as insensitive by many people. When accompanied with the text of the artist, it shows the intent was to bring awareness to unsafe touring vehicles," read a portion of paper's apology.

The artist of the cartoon, Tom Stiglich, posted the image on his Facebook page July 22 with the text: "Another duck boat tragedy. How many more people need to die before they ban these floating death traps?"

