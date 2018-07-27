Kemp, Cagle unite; Turn attention to Abrams in race for Governor of Georgia

After being bitter opponents two days prior, GOP gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp and his former rival, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, were united Thursday.
CBS46 was at the Hilton in Peachtree Corners, where the Georgia Republican Party just wrapped up a unity rally.
What a difference 48 hours can make! Now it's hugs and smiles after weeks of attack ads.
Kemp and Cagle touted their decades-long friendship, and even joked about their bitter battle.
"I said many times, your nominee need to be vetted, and I certainly was," said Kemp. "I can thank Casey Cagle for that."
Now past the primaries, Republicans said it is time to put conflicts aside for the good of the party.
"When you are in the arena, there's a lot of hits going on, and gloves come off," said Cagle. "But at the end of the day, you come together because at the end of the day, the cause that you are fighting for is so much greater than any one person."
Now that Republicans are no longer attacking each other, they have a new target -- Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams.
