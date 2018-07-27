Clear

Family seeks help paying for daughter's brain surgery

She has changed from someone eager for the future to someone who struggles to get through the day without pain....

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 12:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

She has changed from someone eager for the future to someone who struggles to get through the day without pain.

Scroll for more content...

Mariah Lonsway, 19, has a brain tumor. It's not cancerous, but it is affecting her life in profound ways.

Her family has found a surgeon who is willing to remove it, but the trip to his office and the surgery require money she doesn't have.

"I've always loved medicine. I would sit there like a little kid watching mystery diagnosis on TV and you know, eating my SpaghettiOs when I was 9. I've always had a passion for it," Lonsway said.

Thing young woman's journey to save lives is at a halt because she has a tumor on her pineal gland.

"It is in the geographical center of my brain, which sucks," Lonsway said.

The tumor is not cancerous, but it rubs against other parts of her brain causing a litany of health issues like nausea, migraines, ringing in the ears and memory loss.

"She could be in the middle of saying something, 'so mom how was your day today? Did you go here or wait' then she'd just stop and go, 'what were we talking about,'" said Jennifer Kanary, Lonsway's mom.

They fear the tumor could grow, even block the fluid to her brain.

"That can kill you. People have spontaneously just dropped dead from high intercranial pressure as it is," Lonsway said.

She needs surgery.

"They go in through the back of your head and they kind of spread the lobes of your brain apart," Lonsway said.

It's such a specialized program that very few doctors are qualified to deal with it.

"There's two that have very good reputations," Lonsway said.

The doctor they are going to is in Houston. The problem is the trip and brain surgery are hard to afford. They are looking for help.

Lonsway is confident this doctor can save her so she might do the same one day.

"I just think it would be really cool to have a neurosurgeon that's already had brain surgery before," she said.

The family flies to Houston on Saturday. Lonsway's surgery is scheduled for Aug. 1.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with costs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"