Wildfire burning near Dufur prompts level 3 evacuation orders

An estimated 6,300-acre wildfire prompted a level 3 evacuation notice near Dufur Thursday.

The evacuation notice extends along the Deschutes River from Sherars Falls to Mack's Canyon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

A level 3 evacuation notice means residents should leave immediately.

The grass fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. on Long Hollow Road. Flames have approached the Deschutes River but hadn't crossed it, as of Thursday evening, fire authorities said.

Multiple firefighting agencies and resources are responding. Firefighters have not determined what sparked the blaze.

Dufur is about 14 miles southeast of The Dalles, where fire officials say a close to 80,000-acre wildfire is nearly contained.

The Substation Fire destroyed four homes and at least 48 outbuildings, fire authorities said. A 64-year-old farmer died trying to protect his neighbor's land from the flames.

Firefighters Thursday said they have placed firefighting resources on the east side of the Deschutes River in case the flames jump across the water.