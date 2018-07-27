Clear

Wildfire burning near Dufur prompts level 3 evacuation orders

An estimated 6,300-acre wildfire prompted a level 3 evacuation notice near Dufur Thursday.The evacuation notic...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An estimated 6,300-acre wildfire prompted a level 3 evacuation notice near Dufur Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

The evacuation notice extends along the Deschutes River from Sherars Falls to Mack's Canyon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

A level 3 evacuation notice means residents should leave immediately.

The grass fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. on Long Hollow Road. Flames have approached the Deschutes River but hadn't crossed it, as of Thursday evening, fire authorities said.

Multiple firefighting agencies and resources are responding. Firefighters have not determined what sparked the blaze.

Dufur is about 14 miles southeast of The Dalles, where fire officials say a close to 80,000-acre wildfire is nearly contained.

The Substation Fire destroyed four homes and at least 48 outbuildings, fire authorities said. A 64-year-old farmer died trying to protect his neighbor's land from the flames.

Firefighters Thursday said they have placed firefighting resources on the east side of the Deschutes River in case the flames jump across the water.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"