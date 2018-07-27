Oregon Farm Bureau raising funds to help farmers impacted by Substation Fire

The Oregon Farm Bureau is raising money to help farmers and ranchers impacted by a deadly blaze burning just east of The Dalles.

Scroll for more content...

The Substation Fire has burned close to 80,000 acres, according to fire officials. A great deal of that acreage was farmland.

At least one farmer, identified as 64-year-old John Ruby, died in the blaze, firefighters say. Ruby was trying to protect his neighbor's land.

Additionally, four homes were destroyed, four homes damaged and another 48 other buildings damaged beyond repair, fire officials say.

The Farm Bureau hopes to raise funds to help area farmers and ranchers recover from the damage.

People interested in contributing should make a check out to "Farm Bureau Fire Relief Fund" and send it to Oregon Farm Bureau, care of Patty Kuester, 1320 Capitol Street, Northeast Salem, OR 97301, the nonprofit says.

The Oregon Farm Bureau Board of Directors will consult with the Wasco County Farm Bureau to decide how to best use the funds.

Columbia Bank in The Dalles has created a fund for people who want to help John Ruby's family directly. The bank can be reached at 541-298-6647.