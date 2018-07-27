If you've ever wanted to go camping with Jennifer Garner, here's your kinda-sorta chance.
Garner is taking viewers into the great outdoors on her new HBO show, "Camping." (CNN and HBO share the same parent company.)
The scripted comedy stars Garner as "Kathryn," a woman planning a camping trip for her husband's [David Tennant] 45th birthday.
It appears that anything and everything that could go wrong, definitely does.
The show, based on the British series created by Julia Davis, is executive produced by "Girls" stars Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.
Related: Jennifer Garner teams up with Save the Children to fight rural poverty in America
The series also stars Juliette Lewis, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman and Ione Lee.
"Camping" premieres on October 14.
Related Content
- First look at Jennifer Garner's new "Camping" series
- Jennifer Garner: A lifeline for poor families
- Jennifer Garner embraces being an Oscar meme
- Jennifer Garner is selling Girl Scout cookies too
- Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split
- Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux anuncian que están separados
- Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce they've separated
- Jennifer Lawrence reminds everyone she can wear whatever she pleases
- Jennifer Lawrence: I was treated in 'abusive' way
- Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller 'Red Sparrow' doesn't quite take off