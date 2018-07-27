If you've ever wanted to go camping with Jennifer Garner, here's your kinda-sorta chance.

Scroll for more content...

Garner is taking viewers into the great outdoors on her new HBO show, "Camping." (CNN and HBO share the same parent company.)

The scripted comedy stars Garner as "Kathryn," a woman planning a camping trip for her husband's [David Tennant] 45th birthday.

It appears that anything and everything that could go wrong, definitely does.

The show, based on the British series created by Julia Davis, is executive produced by "Girls" stars Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Related: Jennifer Garner teams up with Save the Children to fight rural poverty in America

The series also stars Juliette Lewis, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman and Ione Lee.

"Camping" premieres on October 14.