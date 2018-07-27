Clear

First look at Jennifer Garner's new "Camping" series

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:57 PM
CNN Wire

If you've ever wanted to go camping with Jennifer Garner, here's your kinda-sorta chance.

Garner is taking viewers into the great outdoors on her new HBO show, "Camping." (CNN and HBO share the same parent company.)

The scripted comedy stars Garner as "Kathryn," a woman planning a camping trip for her husband's [David Tennant] 45th birthday.

It appears that anything and everything that could go wrong, definitely does.

The show, based on the British series created by Julia Davis, is executive produced by "Girls" stars Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

The series also stars Juliette Lewis, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman and Ione Lee.

"Camping" premieres on October 14.

