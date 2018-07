URGENT - Trump disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Friday denied his former personal attorney Michael Cohen's claim that he knew in advance about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Russians were expected to offer dirt on Hillary Clinton. "(No,) I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr." Trump wrote as part of a series of tweets Friday morning. "Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?)." Sources told CNN that Cohen claims that then-candidate Trump had advance notice of the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower involving Trump Jr. and is willing to assert that claim to special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen is under criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York because of his business dealings. An FBI raid on Cohen's office in April sought information about taxi owners who had financial dealings with Cohen, CNN has reported.