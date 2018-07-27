Clear

The Winklevoss twins' bitcoin ETF was rejected

The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a request from Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to run a bitcoin-related ...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a request from Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to run a bitcoin-related exchange traded fund.

Scroll for more content...

In a 92-page decision released Thursday, the SEC was not persuaded that the twins and their company could protect investors from abuse and fraud. The agency said it would not approve the first-ever bitcoin ETF because the digital currency isn't "resistant to manipulation." The Winklevoss twins own cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust, where the ETF would've been traded on.

"The Commission thus cannot, on the record before it, conclude that bitcoin markets are uniquely resistant to manipulation," the agency surmised. This is the second time in 18 months that the SEC has rejected Cboe's proposal.

"Despite today's ruling, we look forward to continuing to work with the SEC and remain deeply committed to bringing a regulated bitcoin ETF to market and building the future of money," Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder and president of Gemini, said in a statement.

Related: Winklevoss twins: Bitcoin will explode beyond $1 trillion

In a 3-1 decision, only Commissioner Hester M. Peirce dissented.

"More institutional participation would ameliorate many of the Commission's concerns with the bitcoin market that underlie its disapproval order," she wrote in a statement, adding that the decision "sends a strong signal that innovation is unwelcome in our markets."

Maxim Nurov, a fund manager at Black Square Capital, told CNNMoney that he doesn't expect a bitcoin ETF to be approved by the SEC anytime soon.

"The main focus of the SEC is investor protection," Nurov said. He noted that the Gemini ETF share price was entirely dependent on the bitcoin price on Gemini's own exchange.

Bitcoin tumbled nearly 4% following Thursday's decision, but has slightly rebounded. It's now trading at $7,934 per Coinbase -- 60% off from its December 2017 record high.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"