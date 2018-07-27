Clear

Cardi B won't join Bruno Mars on tour; instead she'll focus on health and her baby

Motherhood calls.Cardi B said Thursday she is pulling out of Bruno Mars' tour this fall to give her more time ...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Motherhood calls.

Scroll for more content...

Cardi B said Thursday she is pulling out of Bruno Mars' tour this fall to give her more time to recover from giving birth to a daughter earlier this month.

She also can't bear to be away from her daughter at this point, the artist said.

"I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time to recover mentally and physically," she wrote on Twitter. "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."

The 25-year-old rapper gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10. It is her first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi B kept her pregnancy a secret before going public in April during an appearance as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road," she wrote.

"I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"

In a Twitter post titled, "A Message for Cardi," Mars responded Thursday, telling Cardi, "I know the fans will understand."

"Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24K Magic Tour," he wrote on Twitter.

The two have collaborated on Mars' single "Finesse."

Mars' 24K Magic world tour is set to make a stop at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3 before heading to Denver on September 7.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"