Cardi B won't join Bruno Mars on tour; instead she'll focus on health and her baby

Cardi B said Thursday she is pulling out of Bruno Mars' tour this fall to give her more time to recover from giving birth to a daughter earlier this month.

She also can't bear to be away from her daughter at this point, the artist said.

"I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time to recover mentally and physically," she wrote on Twitter. "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."

The 25-year-old rapper gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10. It is her first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi B kept her pregnancy a secret before going public in April during an appearance as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road," she wrote.

"I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"

In a Twitter post titled, "A Message for Cardi," Mars responded Thursday, telling Cardi, "I know the fans will understand."

"Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24K Magic Tour," he wrote on Twitter.

The two have collaborated on Mars' single "Finesse."

Mars' 24K Magic world tour is set to make a stop at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3 before heading to Denver on September 7.