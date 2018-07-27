Restaurant closes a location due to 'lack of employees'

A popular local Mexican food chain has closed one of its locations citing a staff shortage.
A sign hanging outside Tacos El Gordo on Palm Avenue reads, "closed for lack of employees."
Wednesday night, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher tweeted, "Just another @realDonaldTrump tragedy. I'm not even joking...this is what happens when you can't find enough qualified taco cooks."
The chain, known for its authentic Tijuana tacos, has two locations in Chula Vista and three in Las Vegas.
