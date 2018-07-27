Clear

Chipotle's turnaround looks legit

Chipotle's blowout year continues.Sales at stores that have been open for at least a year grew 3.3% last quart...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 8:21 AM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chipotle's blowout year continues.

Scroll for more content...

Sales at stores that have been open for at least a year grew 3.3% last quarter, exceeding Wall Street's expectations and sending shares of Chipotle up 6% during after-hours trading.

After struggling for much of the past three years, Chipotle has been on a tear under Brian Niccol, the former Taco Bell CEO who took over in March. Chipotle's stock is up close to 55% this year.

Related: How Chipotle plans to win you back

Chipotle said that higher prices and customers adding queso to their orders lifted sales growth last quarter. Although traffic was down from a year earlier, Chipotle increased menu prices by 4%.

Niccol said Chipotle had not seen evidence that the price increases turned away customers.

Higher prices and a reduction in spending on marketing and promotions helped increase Chipotle's operating margins. Chipotle also got a boost last quarter from lower avocado prices, even though beef prices were up from a year ago.

The menu price hike also helped offset wage inflation.

Related: What higher wages means for Domino's and McDonald's

Chipotle has been raising wages to reduce employee turnover. Analysts say it's been a lingering problem for Chipotle, and increasing pay is one way to attempt to keep workers.

Labor costs are rising at the company. Chipotle spent upwards of $341 million on labor last quarter, a 12% increase from the same time last year.

"We are doing a better job staffing our restaurants," Niccol said. "We have lower year-over-year hourly turnover, which tells us we are making progress on training and building great teams."

Digital sales, including delivery orders, increased 33% last quarter and now make up a tenth of total sales.

Chipotle believes that getting more customers to order on the app will shorten lines. Customers also spend around $5 more when they order off their phones than in the store.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"