Clear

Facebook stock had its worst day ever

The stock plunged 19%, erasing $123 billion in value, after Facebook warned investors that sales growth would slow as the company adjusts its strategy to focus on privacy.

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 1:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 1:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Mark Zuckerberg lost $15.7 billion overnight.

The Facebook CEO was worth a mere $66.8 billion on Thursday afternoon according to Forbes, one day after the company's earnings call sent Wall Street into a selling tizzy. The company's stock plunged 20% at one point, taking Zuck's personal net worth down with it.

Investors were more than a little put out by Facebook execs saying they expect revenue growth to slow as they focus greater attention on user privacy. The company is still grappling with blowback from the revelation that political data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed data on up to 87 million Facebook users.

Related: Facebook just had the worst day in stock market history

The loss of stock value bumped Zuckerberg from number four down to number six -- six! -- on Forbes' ranking of the World's Billionaires, behind Spanish fashion magnate Amancio Ortega and Warren Buffett. He was listed Thursday as $81.9 billion poorer than Jeff Bezos, who still hold the top spot on that list.

As for Facebook, it actually made money in the quarter, just not enough to appease Wall Street. It reported revenue of $13.2 billion for the quarter, missing Wall Street estimates and rattling investors. Its stock was trading at $176.26 late Thursday, down from $217.50 a share before the report was released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"