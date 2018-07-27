The Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association has announced a new food for the Wisconsin State Fair. The "Cran-noli" will be at their booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion and is a partnership with O&H Danish Bakery.

The tasty treat features a chewy granola cranberry cookie outer shell wrapped like a cannoli around a fruity cranberry cream filling, and dipped in dark chocolate. The dessert is said to offer the perfect mix of sweet and tart flavors.

"We're thrilled to work with O&H Danish Bakery, one of our "Made with Wisconsin Cranberries" partners, to create this exciting new product," said Tom Lochner, executive director of WSCGA. "We are proud of our role as the world's largest producer of cranberries, and we are excited to offer Fair visitors another way to enjoy Wisconsin."

Other cranberry food products for the 2018 Fair include the famous State Fair Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, dried cranberry snack packs, cranberry juice cocktail and other beverages. During the Fair's "Crazy Grazin' Day" on Tuesday, August 7, fairgoers can enjoy a 30 percent discount on the Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, while supplies last.