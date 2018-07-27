Clear

Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association announces new "Cran-noli" for Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association has announced a new food for the Wisconsin State Fair. The "Cran-noli" wi...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 6:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 6:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association has announced a new food for the Wisconsin State Fair. The "Cran-noli" will be at their booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion and is a partnership with O&H Danish Bakery.

Scroll for more content...

The tasty treat features a chewy granola cranberry cookie outer shell wrapped like a cannoli around a fruity cranberry cream filling, and dipped in dark chocolate. The dessert is said to offer the perfect mix of sweet and tart flavors.

"We're thrilled to work with O&H Danish Bakery, one of our "Made with Wisconsin Cranberries" partners, to create this exciting new product," said Tom Lochner, executive director of WSCGA. "We are proud of our role as the world's largest producer of cranberries, and we are excited to offer Fair visitors another way to enjoy Wisconsin."

Other cranberry food products for the 2018 Fair include the famous State Fair Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, dried cranberry snack packs, cranberry juice cocktail and other beverages. During the Fair's "Crazy Grazin' Day" on Tuesday, August 7, fairgoers can enjoy a 30 percent discount on the Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, while supplies last.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"