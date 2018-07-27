Clear

Dozens evacuated after Hartford building partially collapses

Some neighbors in Hartford were evacuated from their homes on Thursday after a nearby building partially collapsed....

Some neighbors in Hartford were evacuated from their homes on Thursday after a nearby building partially collapsed.

The abandoned building that partially collapsed is at 769 Park St. in Hartford. Part of that building is attached to 777 Park St.

The collapse was reported just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Fire officials said the third and fourth of the five-story building had collapsed.

Hartford police said Park Street between Affleck and Zion streets will be closed to traffic until further notice.

No injuries have been reported, however, the 25 to 50 people who were evacuated are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

"I actually was at my back door when I heard a big boom and I looked out my back door and the whole building was collapsed," said Crystal McLean, who was evacuated.

See more photos from the scene here.

According to the city of Hartford's website, both addresses were condemned in December of 2014 due to a fire. The building was built in 1915.

"The building had been in a state of disrepair, water had infiltrated the building, we've had rain for the past week, there were signs of the brick and mortar deteriorating and that's all factored into the cause of the collapse," said Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Jame York.

The city building inspector is working with the building's owner and contractors to decide how to move forward with demolition in the coming days.

