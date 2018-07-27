Clear

Community rallies together after 16-year-old girl shot and killed in Norfolk

The demand for change echoed down 28th Street where the city's most recent homicide occurred.Local group Stop ...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 1:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 1:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The demand for change echoed down 28th Street where the city's most recent homicide occurred.

Local group Stop the Violence Committee hosted a rally after the death of a 16-year-old girl in the neighborhood to help make a difference.

"We have to be the watchful eye for the community and if we see violence taking place or anything rising to that area, we can address that and hopefully we can stir the community in a better direction," said Bilal Muhammad.

The rising high school junior's life was cut too short after she was found shot on 28th Street around 11:15 p.m on July 22.

"My heart really goes out," Muhammad added. "Here's a child who hasn't even finished school, hasn't even started living like she should."

The teen was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Deiontrae Bates, 20, in connection to her death on July 23.

He's charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Bates remains behind bars without bond.

Those who live and work near 28th Street told News 3 crime has been creeping into the community.

"We've had a couple shootings that were either in the parking lot or on the corner or the front of the library property of the multi-services center," said Gary Dubor, Jr.

Dubor, Jr. added that the tragedy has hit the community hard and that the 16-year-old girl will never be forgotten.

"I know her parents are going through an awful lot right now," he said. "It's terrible for them and this person... he didn't have a right to do that, whether it was accidental or not."

News 3 is not releasing the name of the victim as police have not officially done so in this case.

Bates is expected to be back in court September 20.

