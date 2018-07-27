A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he assaulted a woman during a suspected bias crime in Old Town.
Officers responded to the report of an assault in the 400 block of Northwest Glisan Street at 8:16 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the 25-year-old victim who said that she was walking with friends when a man rode by on a bicycle and made a comment about a man in women's clothing.
According to police, the victim responded to the suspect. The suspect then made a comment about the victim's sexual orientation and then punched her in the face several times.
The suspect then rode away on his bicycle towards the Greyhound Bus Station.
Officers located the suspect, identified as Timothy Emmett Walsh, and arrested him without incident.
Walsh was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the fourth degree and intimidation in the second degree. He is also being held on a parole violation.
Police said the victim did not require medical treatment.
Related Content
- Police: Woman assaulted in suspected bias crime in Old Town, suspect arrested
- Tampa killings suspect arrested
- Miami police officer charged with assault denies kicking suspect
- Cop resigns after assaulting suspected jaywalker
- Police: 2 Suspects Arrested After Crime Spree Ends With Van Hitting NJ TRANSIT Bus
- Police: 23-year-old domestic violence suspect assaulted officer while being arrested
- Anti-bias training: How Starbucks is tackling implicit bias
- Police: Suspect fires police gun, two suspect arrested and one injured
- Police investigate assault, possible hate crime against mayor of Burien
- Police suspect anti-Semitism in murder of woman