Clear

Help the victims of the Greece wildfires

Wildfires near Athens, Greece, have ...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 10:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 10:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wildfires near Athens, Greece, have killed more than 80 people this week. Flames engulfed buildings, melted cars and forced people to flee into the sea.

Scroll for more content...

Nonprofit organizations and crowdsourcing campaigns are helping those affected, and can be supported through the links below.

- The nonprofit foundation Desmos is collecting goods on the ground in Athens and appealing for donations online through their website and the Greece Wildfire Relief GoFundMe campaign.

- The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) launched the Greece Wildfire Relief Fund and distributed an initial $50,000 in humanitarian assistance to fire victims. You can donate online here.

- The Greece Wildfire Relief campaign has been verified by GoFundMe and is hosted by the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and Chicago Sister Cities International - Athens Committee. Funds collected will benefit the Hellenic Red Cross and SOS Children's Village in Greece as they respond to this disaster.

- The Greek Wildfire Victims campaign has also been verified by GoFundMe and donations raised will go directly to the Hellenic Red Cross and Anima, a wildlife protection organization in Greece.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"