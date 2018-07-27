Help the victims of the Greece wildfires

Wildfires near Athens, Greece, have killed more than 80 people this week. Flames engulfed buildings, melted cars and forced people to flee into the sea.

Scroll for more content...

Nonprofit organizations and crowdsourcing campaigns are helping those affected, and can be supported through the links below.

- The nonprofit foundation Desmos is collecting goods on the ground in Athens and appealing for donations online through their website and the Greece Wildfire Relief GoFundMe campaign.

- The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) launched the Greece Wildfire Relief Fund and distributed an initial $50,000 in humanitarian assistance to fire victims. You can donate online here.

- The Greece Wildfire Relief campaign has been verified by GoFundMe and is hosted by the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and Chicago Sister Cities International - Athens Committee. Funds collected will benefit the Hellenic Red Cross and SOS Children's Village in Greece as they respond to this disaster.

- The Greek Wildfire Victims campaign has also been verified by GoFundMe and donations raised will go directly to the Hellenic Red Cross and Anima, a wildlife protection organization in Greece.