Clear

Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman' gets syndication deal with Comedy Cental

Comedy Central has acquired the exclusive linear TV rights to the animated comedy "BoJack Horseman," the network anno...

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Comedy Central has acquired the exclusive linear TV rights to the animated comedy "BoJack Horseman," the network announced Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

The series, which is about washed up sitcom star who also happens to be a horse, debuts on Comedy Central on September 26 following the premiere of the 22nd season of "South Park." The network made a deal to syndicate the first four seasons of the Netflix original show.

The fifth season of "BoJack" will debut on Netflix September 14.

It's unclear if episodes beyond the first four seasons will be available to Comedy Central in the future.

Comedy Central syndication of "BoJack" is notable because episodes of Netflix's original programming is usually meant to be "binged," or watched in succession. It's nearly impossible to pick up a show like "House of Cards" or "Orange is the New Black" in the middle of the season and understand the storyline. "Bojack Horseman" is no different.

Arguably the best type of syndicated series is a show that can be enjoyed even if the viewer flipping through the channels hasn't seen any other episodes (think "Friends" on TBS or "The Simpsons" on FXX).

So why would Comedy Central want reruns of a serialized show like "BoJack?"

"When a network licenses a series, it's usually about tonnage," said Brian Wieser, senior analyst at Pivotal Research. "Anyone programming a network needs a certain amount of programming. Some is original, some is not. As long as it fits the network's brand, the format isn't really of a concern."

It was reported in January that "BoJack" was being shopped around by Lionsgate's distribution arm Debmar-Mercury in hopes of finding a home in syndication.

The series debuted in 2014 when "Netflix was still ramping up its originals strategy" and "wasn't as focused on locking up global rights in all-encompassing deals that essentially buy out the syndication window that is so crucial to profitability for producers," according to Variety.

"Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so BoJack Horseman is a perfect fit in our lineup," Tanya Giles, General Manager of Comedy Central, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be the first to put 'BoJack' on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity?"

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"