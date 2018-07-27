One In Custody, Manhunt On For Other Suspects After Theft At Bank Of The Ozarks

A suspect was in custody in Spiro, Oklahoma, and a manhunt was on for other suspects after money was stolen from two employees servicing the automatic teller machine at the Bank of the Ozarks in Fort Smith on Thursday (July 26).
The felony theft occurred about 11 a.m. at the branch at 5401 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, said Sgt. Wendall N. Sampson of the Fort Smith Police Department.
Police said bank personnel were servicing the ATM when two suspects jumped them from behind and grabbed two canisters of money from the bank employees. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Dodge Durango SUV.
The bank canisters, large metal boxes, are believed to contain about $20,000, Sampson said.
One of the suspects, shown in a surveillance video, was a black male dressed in black clothing wearing white socks with black sandals or flip-flops and a white cloth around his face.
Police say the suspects fled toward Spiro and wrecked on U.S. 271 in Spiro. One suspect was taken into custody, and Fort Smith Police are working with police in Spiro and LeFlore County Sheriff's investigators to set up a command post and search for the other suspect or suspects.
