Mission Viejo Doctor Accused of Performing 'Fraudulent' Breast Exam on Patient: DA

Authorities on Wednesday sought possible additional victims of a Mission Viejo doctor accused of performing a "fraudu...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 9:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 9:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities on Wednesday sought possible additional victims of a Mission Viejo doctor accused of performing a "fraudulent" breast exam on a patient.

Prosecutors charged David Duncan House, a 59-year-old Tustin resident, with a felony count of sexual battery by fraud and a misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation by a physician.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office originally gave his middle name as Duke, but records on the Medical Board of California's website, as well as a court order and an updated news release, showed that to be incorrect.

House allegedly touched a female patient inappropriately in several areas of her body during a medical appointment for a skin allergy on Aug. 23, 2016.

The physician conducted an unnecessary breast exam, groping the woman under her dress, according to a DA's news release.

The victim reported the assault to the California Medical Board, prompting an investigation by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The Attorney General's Office requested an order on behalf of the Medical Board to restrict House from seeing female patients without a chaperone during the criminal proceedings, OCDA said. A judge granted that order in May 2018.

The doctor specialized in family medicine, according to OCDA.

House could face a maximum sentence of four years in state prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender, the agency said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Anyone with information, including potential victims, can contact Supervising Investigator Stan Berry of OCDA's special prosecutions unit at 714-664-3964.

