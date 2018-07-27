Clear

Man Arrested, Accused of Arson in 4,700-Acre Blaze Burning Homes in Riverside County

A man was arrested on suspicion of setting multiple fires in southwest Riverside County on Wednesday, including one t...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 9:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was arrested on suspicion of setting multiple fires in southwest Riverside County on Wednesday, including one that burned homes and forced evacuations in the Idyllwild area, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

Temecula resident Brandon N. McGlover, 32, is accused of sparking a series of blazes along Highway 74 in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to a news release from officials at the national monument.

He was booked on suspicion of starting at least five fires, but may be implicated in more, authorities said.

McGlover was located after Cal Fire told law enforcement to be on the lookout for a white Honda sedan believed to be tied to the fire, which covered more than 4,700 acres Wednesday evening.

The car was spotted by a Hemet police detective near the corner of Newport Road and Garnet Lane shortly after 12:15 p.m., Lt. Eric Dickson said.

McGlover was behind the wheel, and police detained him while a Cal Fire investigator responded. The state fire agency then assumed custody of the suspect, and will also lead the arson investigation.

The 32-year-old was being held at Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officials spoke with witnesses who reported seeing someone spark several fires near where the Cranston Fire erupted and at about the same time it broke out, about 11:50 a.m., the Press-Enterprise reported.

Those bystanders also said a white Honda was involved.

The flames spread rapidly after breaking out in the afternoon, and were threatening at least 600 homes, officials said. The blaze was 5 percent contained Wednesday night.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for several mountain areas including Idyllwilld, Pine Cove and Fern Valley. (Find information on evacuation areas and shelter locations here)

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"