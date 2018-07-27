Clear

American Airlines is ending its carry-on ban for the cheap seats

American Airlines is canceling a policy that prevented Basic Economy customers from carrying on luggage.The ai...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 9:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American Airlines is canceling a policy that prevented Basic Economy customers from carrying on luggage.

Scroll for more content...

The airline said its new carry-on policy will begin September 5. That's about a year after American Airlines introduced Basic Economy tickets - cheaper ticket prices in exchange for stripped-down services.

Fliers that pay the Basic Economy fare with American Airlines are currently required to pay check any bags, beyond one personal item, such as a purse or a backpack that can be squeezed under the seat in front of them. Checking a bag on American costs about $25.

Related: Southwest's fatal accident cost it $100 million

Over the past few years, Delta, United and American have all introduced a Basic Economy class of tickets that promises cheaper airfare for fewer perks. Basic Economy customers, for example, typically receive fewer frequent flier miles for their trip and cannot select their own seat assignment.

Airlines have rolled out cheaper ticket options recently as they have tried to compete with ultra low-cost carriers like Spirit and Allegiant, which keep fares down by charging for services normally considered standard.

But Delta has allowed all customers, even those who pay the bare-bones ticket price, to bring free carry-on roller bags. And Southwest permits its customers to check two bags free of charge.

American said it's looking to become more competitive with those offerings.

It comes as major airlines have seen their profits squeezed by climbing oil prices.

-CNN's Kathryn Vasel contributed to this report.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"