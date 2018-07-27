Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen hoped Trump would have his back as he fell deeper into legal trouble, but the help never came.

-- Faced with deportation, separated immigrant parents face a heartbreaking decision of leaving their kids behind.

-- GOP Rep. Jim Jordan announced his run for speaker of the House of Representatives in a letter to colleagues.

-- In a rare move, the White House press corps displayed solidarity when the Trump administration barred CNN's Kaitlan Collins from attending a presidential event.

-- A $44 billion tech deal became the latest casualty in the escalating US-China trade war.

-- The remains of a man killed during the September 11 terror attack in New York have been identified 17 years later.

-- Former cricket star Imran Khan claimed victory in Pakistan's disputed parliamentary elections.

-- Southwest Airlines said a fatal accident in April cost the airline $100 million worth of business.

-- In one of the biggest plunges ever for a public company, Facebook shares fell by 19 percent at the opening bell earlier today.

-- Beyonc- shared a new photo of her toddlers, a year after she debuted a look at her newborn twins.