Surveillance video shows naked woman stealing patrol truck, dragging deputy

Newly-released surveillance video offers another look at a January 2017 incident when a naked woman stole an MCSO patrol truck, dragging the deputy that was holding onto the driver side door.

The video from a Gila Bend gas station shows Lisa Luna walking nude as Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Francisco Campillo parks. He's seen pulling a blanket from the back of his truck when he notices Luna is in the driver seat.

The video shows Luna driving off. The deputy was dragged, suffering scrapes and bruises.

New footage also includes the interview where Campillo described the incident to a fellow investigator.

"I told her stop the vehicle, stop the vehicle," says Campillo. "I tried to jump on the running board and then she does this U-turn and guns it. I slipped, fell, I don't know. I just know the next thing I knew I was on the ground."

Another driver is seen pulling up, apparently offering his truck to Campillo to pursue Luna. Campillo tells the investigator he lost sight of Luna and pulled over when he saw troopers behind him.

The chase ended when Luna crashed into an SUV near Eloy. She is currently serving time in a state prison for the incident.