Governor Wolf Tours Flood Damage in Schuylkill County

Governor Tom Wolf is touring parts of Schuylkill County damaged by flood waters.Governor Wolf started his tour...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 7:23 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 7:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Governor Tom Wolf is touring parts of Schuylkill County damaged by flood waters.

Governor Wolf started his tour of the flood damage in Tremont then made his way to Pine Grove.

The governor and state DEP officials took a look at Swatara Creek which has caused the flooding this week in Pine Grove.

While Governor Wolf was in Tremont, he spoke to the members of the American Legion Post 384. A portion of the Legion was badly damaged by flood waters this week.

He also met with first responders and other volunteers who have been working to pump water from homes all week.

He said he came out to Schuylkill County to show support to the people who are dealing with this flooding.

"I'm here, everybody is here for two things. To show concern, everyone is concerned about what happened here. This area and central Pennsylvania got hammered with a lot of rain so we want to show solidarity with our fellow Pennsylvanians who got hurt and I also want to find out what we can do to help," Gov. Wolf said.

