Mother accused of child abuse allegedly abducts her young son

Police are searching for a Forest Park woman accused of abusing her children and disappearing with one of them....

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are searching for a Forest Park woman accused of abusing her children and disappearing with one of them.

Serena Rios is accused of abusing her three young children as recently has yesterday, said Forest Park Police Capt. D. Podsiadly. DFCS contacted police Wednesday night to report that one of the children, 4-year-old Andres Perez, was missing.

Rios does not have legal custody of her young son. A judge's order requires that her visits with her children must be supervised. Because of her history of alleged abuse, police believe the boy is in danger.

The father has custody of the children, police said, but authorities have not been able to reach him.

The boy is described as Hispanic, between 3'6" tall and four feet tall. He weighs about 40 to 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Police tell CBS46 that Serena Rios often uses taxicabs to get around and her last known location was a motel off of Tara Boulevard near Atlanta Motor Speedway. They also say Rios contacted a family member at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

