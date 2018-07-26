Clear

Sheriff's office: man confronted deputies attempting to arrest wife for DUI

A Washington County couple is in custody following a standoff with deputies at a Sherwood home Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report of a suspected drunk driver in the 23600 block of Southwest Mountain Home Road at 11:44 p.m. Deputies arrived to the scene and attempted to pull the driver over, but she pulled into her driveway instead.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were talking with the woman and attempting to take her into custody when she resisted arrest. Her husband then came out of the house with a gun, threatened to shoot deputies, and escorted his wife into their home.

Deputies called in the inter-agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team to help with the situation.

Negotiators began talking with the couple over the phone. The sheriff's office said at 2:49 a.m. the man, identified as 68-year-old John E. Kerekanich, came out and surrendered.

The woman, identified as 58-year-old Meri E. Kerekanich, remained inside the home.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home just before 5 a.m., and Meri Kerekanich was taken into custody without incident.

John Kerekanich will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and interfering with a peace officer. Meri Kerekanich will be charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, and escape in the third degree.

The sheriff's office said deputies recovered the gun used in the incident.

Sherwood Police Department, Tigard Police Department and the King City Police Department assisted with the incident.

