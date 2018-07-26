EC Sheriff's Office: Sewer authority supervisor found with 37 pounds of cocaine

A supervisor for the Buffalo Sewer Authority has been suspended after investigators say he was found with more than 37 pounds of cocaine.

Lance Parker, 41, is charged with criminal possession of a narcotic, criminal possession of a narcotic with the intent to sell and conspiracy-intent to perform a class-A felony.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, deputies found 17 kilos of cocaine inside his pickup truck that they pulled over Wednesday along the I-190 in Buffalo.

Investigators believe Parker was part of a larger, multi-state drug operation involving Eric Young and Chancellor Smith, both of Alabama. On July 20th, deputies stopped a semi-tractor trailer Young and Smith were operating and impounded it for safety violations. On Tuesday, the men picked up the truck from the impound. Detectives say they later observed the men exchanging large bags with Parker.

About the same time deputies pulled over Parker Wednesday in Buffalo, they stopped the semi-tractor Young and Smith were driving on Slade Avenue in West Seneca. The narcotic team found more than $650,000 of cash inside. Young and Smith were charged with criminal possession of narcotics and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Parker - the sewer authority supervisor - has been placed on administrative leave with pay.