Clear

Spanish police clash with migrants after 800 storm Morocco border fence

About 150 people were injured Thursday after migrants -- some wielding electric saws, shears and mallets -- stormed a...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

About 150 people were injured Thursday after migrants -- some wielding electric saws, shears and mallets -- stormed a border fence to enter Spain's northern African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, Spanish police and the Red Cross said.

Scroll for more content...

Some 800 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa clashed with the Guardia Civil at 6:35 a.m. Some also employed aerosols as flame throwers, plastic containers filled with quicklime and excrement, and sticks and stones to keep officers at bay, police said.

In all, 602 migrants crossed into Ceuta; 586 were placed in a temporary migrant holding center, police said.

Of those injured, 132 were migrants, including 11 who were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Red Cross tweeted. At least 16 officers were injured, with at least four taken to the hospital, the Red Cross and police said. The agencies reported slightly different tallies for hospitalized migrants and injured and hospitalized officers.

Ceuta, along with the province of Melilla to the east, are Europe's only land borders in Africa. Both enclaves have long been popular transit points for sub-Saharan African migrants trying to cross the sea at the narrow point south of Spain.

Around 19,000 asylum-seekers arrived in Spain by sea in the first five months of 2018 -- more than in both Greece and Italy -- according to figures provided by the International Organization for Migration.

In addition, 3,125 migrants have tried to enter Spain on land during the same period, according to Spanish authorities.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent