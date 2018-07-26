Troopers seize $85K in heroin in Hamilton County

Troopers found $85,050 worth of heroin stuffed into the seats of a car during a traffic stop, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Donald Toran, 39; Justin Toran, 38 and Deandra Chambers, 33, were all charged with possession and trafficking in heroin.
Troopers stopped Donald Toran's 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 4 Monday for driving under suspension. Troopers smelled marijuana in the car, which prompted officials to search the occupants.
A trooper found a pound of heroin on one of the occupants, and they found more drugs inside the car.
All three are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
