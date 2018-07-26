Deputies: Hiker from Texas rescued from Mount Jefferson

A climber from Texas was rescued on Mount Jefferson Tuesday.
Linn County deputies received a call that a hiker on the Pacific Crest trail was vomiting, cramping, and severely dehydrated around 2:45 p.m.
Deputies determined that Rudy Santiago Moreno, 35, of Edinburg, Texas was hiking the trail on the second day of a planned ten-day trip. Moreno was at a 6,000-foot elevation and nine miles from Pamelia Lake trailhead.
The sheriff's office sent search and rescue crews and while on their way they learned that his condition was not improving and a request for air assets from the Oregon Army National Guard was made.
Around 7:45 p.m., a helicopter from the Oregon National Guard lifted Moreno from the trail and took him to the Salem Airport where he was met by an ambulance and transported to the Salem hospital.
Officials have not released his condition.
