Clear

Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey over pastor

President Trump threatened Turkey with possible sanctions unless it releases American pastor Andrew Brunson.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence threatened Thursday to impose "large sanctions" on its NATO ally Turkey if that country does not release an American pastor currently under house arrest.

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being," tweeted Trump.

"He is suffering greatly," Trump added. "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"

Brunson, an Evangelical Presbyterian pastor from North Carolina, was arrested in 2016 during a government crackdown on journalists, academics, and Christian minorities, that followed an attempted coup.

He was released on house arrest Wednesday and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Prior to Trump's tweet, Pence made a similar threat. "If Turkey does not take immediate action to free this man of faith and send him home to America," he told attendees at a Ministerial on Religious Freedom at the State Department, "the United States will impose significant sanctions on Turkey until Pastor Andrew Brunson is free."

"While he is out of jail he is still not free," Pence said in his speech.

"And to President Erdogan and the Turkish government, I have a message on behalf of the President of the United States of America," he continued. "Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences."

The Trump administration has long highlighted Brunson's case, raising it with Turkish officials and in statements in the media. Still, Thursday's threat of sanctions marks a distinct escalation in rhetoric that coincides with a broader cooling in the US-Turkey relationship.

Trump and Pence have had multiple conversations with officials in the Turkish government regarding the detained American pastor in recent weeks, an administration official tells CNN.

Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke specifically about the issue during a mid-June call, the official said. However, the White House did not issue a readout of the call.

Turkey was not the only country to face pointed criticism in Pence's remarks. The Vice President also berated the governments of North Korea, China, Russia, Nicaragua, and Iran, over treatment of religious communities in their respective countries.

While he welcomed a recent, partial diplomatic thaw between the United States and North Korea following last month's summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pence insisted, "there is no escaping the plain fact that North Korea's leadership has exacted unparalleled privation and cruelty upon its people for decades."

"Torture, mass starvation, public executions, murders and even forced abortions and industrial scale slave labor, have been the means by which that regime has retained hold on its power for more than 70 years," said Pence. "Today, as we gather at this ministerial, and estimated 130,000 North Koreans are imprisoned for life in unimaginably brutal slave labor camps."

Pence also criticized the government of Iran, less than a week after Trump tweeted an ALL CAPS warning to that country's president to "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

"We recognize that the Iranian people enjoy few, if any, freedoms," said Pence, "least of all the freedom of religion."

"The people of the United States of America have a message to the long-suffering people of Iran," he went on to say. "Even as we stand strong against the threats and malign actions of your leaders in Tehran, know what we are with you."

The remarks follow similar efforts by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department to highlight anti-government dissent in Iran.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent