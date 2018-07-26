Clear

Community Helps Raise Funds For Football Coach Diagnosed With Cancer

The Bentonville community is huddling around the Bentonville High School football Coach David Bradley after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer.

In July, doctors found a tumor the size of a baseball on the front right side of his brain.

"He's just been so inspiring to us and (shown) how to be more of a positive person, and be the best man you can be by inspiring kids and making them better men.'", said Andrew Miller, one of Bradley's players.

After finding out their coach's diagnosis, the team and the community huddled up to help cover medical expenses.

''Sports clips is going to donate ten dollars of every paid MVP haircut.", Sports Clips ambassador Tundra Anderson said, "So an entire ten dollars for the entire week of August fifth through August eleventh.''.

Despite his diagnosis Coach Bradley hasn't missed a beat on the field, ''he's the same funny, energetic, sarcastic person he's been before,'' said Jackson Anderson, a student athlete at Bentonville.

On August 5th the football team will host a car wash, plus you can fill up on hot dogs and chili dogs from Ron's Burgers and Kona Ice.

All proceeds from that event will benefit Coach Bradley to help with medical expenses.

