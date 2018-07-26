Clear

Mayor Krewson falls victim to porch pirate

"It's nice and quiet, it's great living next to the mayor," said Mitch McAdams.Mitch McAdams is St. Louis Mayo...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"It's nice and quiet, it's great living next to the mayor," said Mitch McAdams.

Scroll for more content...

Mitch McAdams is St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's next door neighbor. He's been living on the 500 block of Lake Avenue in the Central West End for over a decade.

It was a little before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night when residents say a suspicious person was out picking packages off of porches.

"I leave packages outside my door and I'm always worried about them," said McAdams.

News 4 has learned Mayor Krewson's home was one of many targeted, even though a doorbell camera monitoring who comes and goes.

"To know that even that technology didn't deter someone, how does that make you feel?" asked News 4's Eric Cox.

"Unsafe," said McAdams,

"It's someone that we know from previous theft incidents just going door to door," said Jim Whyte.

Jim Whyte is Executive Director for the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative, an advanced network of over 130 cameras set up throughout the neighborhood.

Whyte told News 4 NSI has surveillance of the suspect riding around on an OFO rental bike.

"We see her pass our cameras with stuff in that front basket quite a few times," said Whyte.

NSI's video of the package thefts is under wraps for now as police investigate.

The incident's inspired others to take precautions.

"I think now I'm going to invest in some cameras and put up a sign that says, 'Smile, you're on camera,'" said McAdams.

Whyte said the suspect is someone they've been tracking since November, who's a known thief, caught on camera stealing nearly half a dozen times now.

He hopes this latest incident will finally land her in jail.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent