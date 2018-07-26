Clear

Protests again break out at St. Louis BP station following now-viral video

Calling for a BP store shutdown, protesters marched outside a West St. Louis gas station again on Thursday.The...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Calling for a BP store shutdown, protesters marched outside a West St. Louis gas station again on Thursday.

The protests stemmed from a video showing a woman being kicked at the gas station. Two men, Ahmed Qandeel, 19, and Jehad Motan, 32, were charged with assault in the fourth-degree, a class C misdemeanor. Both were taken into custody shortly after the incident was recorded by a bystander.

Thursday's protests marked Day 3 of gatherings, as crowds shout to "shut it down".

Kelli Adams said it all started when she gave another customer $20 to go inside the station near Goodfellow and Delmar to buy lottery tickets. She said the employees turned the customer away.

Adams said she wanted to go inside the BP to find out why the customer was turned away but she was stopped just inside the door.

"I kind of lashed out and pushed the bread over, which was wrong," Adams said. As she walked away, Adams said she was attacked.

"He shoves the trash can, drop kicks me, body kicks me and everything," she said.

Soon after the struggle began, a customer outside started recording.

"That's when the bigger guy came out to drop kick me and caused me to fall to the ground and flip over," said Adams.

Adams believes she was kicked six times by two employees.

"I am not a bad person. I just want to be heard. I have never stolen out of the store. I just want to be heard as a person," said Adams.

