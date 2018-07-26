Clear

RadioShack is back. Kinda

You can soon tune back into RadioShack.The twice-bankrupt brand is being reborn, but it won't be as noticeable...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You can soon tune back into RadioShack.

Scroll for more content...

The twice-bankrupt brand is being reborn, but it won't be as noticeable as before. Instead, it will be called "RadioShack Express," a store-within-a-store that will open in 100 HobbyTown stores across the United States.

"We are excited about the HobbyTown partnership, as it will allow us to reengage and directly serve our core hobby and DIY communities," said Steve Moroneso, CEO of General Wireless Operations, which owns the 97-year-old RadioShack brand.

Related: RadioShack employees: Tales from the walking dead

HobbyTown sells specialty toys. The company said the partnership "will enhance the product selection and services" at its 150 locations.

It's been quite a ride for RadioShack over the past three years. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2015, when General Wireless acquired the company. It filed for bankruptcy again in 2017, which led to many of its 1,500 stores being shut down.

Roughly 400 standalone stores in rural locations are still open.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent