Clear

Dogs get second chance at life thanks to local pilot

A couple of lucky dogs here in the mountains got a second chance at life thanks to a program called Crisis Dogs NC. T...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A couple of lucky dogs here in the mountains got a second chance at life thanks to a program called Crisis Dogs NC. The nonprofit organization partners with pilots from Pilots-N-Paws to transport at-risk dogs from kill shelters to loving homes across the nation.

Scroll for more content...

The program was started two years ago by former journalist and author Judith Texier after she saw a need for canines in North Carolina to be placed in homes.

"We rescue dogs within sometimes an hour of being put down," Texier said.

In 2017, volunteers rescued 220 dogs, taking them by land and air to their new owners.

Pilot Mitchell Armenante has been flying since 1975. He joined PNP in 2005 and has since flown more than 400 dogs to new homes.

"Most of these dogs that we rescue are on last hour and death row. They don't have a voice, so, we try to speak for them," Armenante said.

On July 19, Armenante flew a rescue dog named Snowy, who had one blue eye and one brown, from Asheville to Raleigh. She was then taken to her new foster home on the coast. Along the ride, Snowy was timid and nervous but eventually settled down. On the flight back, a black spotted dog named Daliliah was the next passenger to board Armenante's plane. He took her to her new owner, Maggie Everett, who was waiting at Asheville Regional Airport.

"It's great that Mitch and the other pilots would do this," Everett said.

If the new foster families are not a perfect with the dog, Texier takes them back.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent