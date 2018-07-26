Clear

Rockingham County man rescued from water-trapped vehicle talks about experience

Heavy rains can create some dangerous conditions on the roads. Across the Piedmont we've seen roads washed away, sink...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Heavy rains can create some dangerous conditions on the roads. Across the Piedmont we've seen roads washed away, sinkholes and a few water rescues.

Scroll for more content...

First responders rescued a Rockingham County man off the hood of his car on River Road.

Bob White drives these roads almost everyday. So he was not expecting to face a flooded road Wednesday morning.

"Well when I went down the car just 'splooshed' and then the car stalled," White said.

Water filled his seats and he said his car started to rock.

"The water was starting to come inside the car, and so I rolled the window down and it's coming to my left, the water, and so I get out and I get on the hood and I see some red lights, the ambulance coming and what not," he said.

He called his wife, then his wife called 911. First responders came but they were on the opposite side of the road.

"And they're yelling to me and I couldn't hear them because the water is rushing and I just couldn't hear them," White said.

He said they came back with a ladder truck and a life preserver, getting him to safety. He said the water receded and with the life preserver he was able to get back to higher ground.

"It's amazing what you can do, you know, with your adrenaline pumping, and you're just trying to get out, trying to be safe," he said.

White said he's glad everyone was able to make it out of the situation safely.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent