Rockingham County man rescued from water-trapped vehicle talks about experience

Heavy rains can create some dangerous conditions on the roads. Across the Piedmont we've seen roads washed away, sinkholes and a few water rescues.

First responders rescued a Rockingham County man off the hood of his car on River Road.

Bob White drives these roads almost everyday. So he was not expecting to face a flooded road Wednesday morning.

"Well when I went down the car just 'splooshed' and then the car stalled," White said.

Water filled his seats and he said his car started to rock.

"The water was starting to come inside the car, and so I rolled the window down and it's coming to my left, the water, and so I get out and I get on the hood and I see some red lights, the ambulance coming and what not," he said.

He called his wife, then his wife called 911. First responders came but they were on the opposite side of the road.

"And they're yelling to me and I couldn't hear them because the water is rushing and I just couldn't hear them," White said.

He said they came back with a ladder truck and a life preserver, getting him to safety. He said the water receded and with the life preserver he was able to get back to higher ground.

"It's amazing what you can do, you know, with your adrenaline pumping, and you're just trying to get out, trying to be safe," he said.

White said he's glad everyone was able to make it out of the situation safely.