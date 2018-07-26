Cottonwood man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen girl he contacted on Snapchat

A terrifying ordeal for a teen girl who was sexually assaulted multiple times by a much older man who contacted her on Snapchat.

On July 23, the victim's parents contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and reported that their teenage daughter had been sexually assaulted in a Prescott area home.

The victim told YCSO detectives that earlier this year, Cottonwood resident Richard Edwards, 55, contacted her on the Snapchat social media application expressing sexual desire for her.

Eventually, detectives say Edwards showed up unannounced at the victim's front door.

When she opened the door, detectives say he grabbed her, forced her into a bedroom, had sex with her, and threatened to kill her if she talked.

No other family members were home at the time.

In the weeks that followed, Edwards was able to be present in situations that allowed him to continue allegedly molesting the victim at other locations.

The victim said she was so scared of Edwards' actions, she eventually told a trusted family member about what was happening.

That's when the Sheriff's Office was contacted.

On July 24, detectives located Edwards at his Cottonwood home and placed him in custody for charges including sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, lure minor for sexual exploitation and threatening.

He remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.

Note:

Detectives learned that Edwards was initially able to find the victim via the Snapchat location-sharing feature.

YCSO detectives warn that parents and guardians who allow young children or teens access to social media should have unrestricted access to ANY accounts being used by their children. Monitoring social media activity is important to the safety and welfare of young children who may be reluctant to report contact with predators. This oversight by parents could be a lifesaving measure as seen in examples around the country where predators have created the opportunity to harm, injure, and even kill their victims.