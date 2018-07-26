Metro officials: 60 cases of hepatitis A reported in Nashville

The Metro Public Health Department is now confirming there have been 60 cases of hepatitis A reported in Nashville since December 2017.

The department is working with state officials and community organizations to reach at-risk groups.

Officials say those who have the greatest risk of being exposed to hepatitis A are the following:

People who use drugs (not just injection drug use)

Men who have sexual contact with men

Individuals experiencing homelessness

The MPHD has been working with community partners to vaccinate almost 4,000 people within the past two months.

Free vaccines have been made available LGBTQ entertainment venues and at a recent PRIDE event in Nashville. Vaccines will be offered at Tribe and Play on Aug. 3.

The health department is also continuing to offer the vaccine to Davidson County inmates.

Hepatitis A outbreaks have been reported in several states, including Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Utah and California. Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that the cases reported in Nashville match the strain associated with the other outbreaks.

Click here for more information about how to receive a free vaccine in Nashville.

Click here to read more about the causes and symptoms of hepatitis A from the CDC.