Democrats take the stage today for gubernatorial debate

The Democratic candidates for governor will face off for a debate on Thursday, just a few weeks ahead of their primar...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Democratic candidates for governor will face off for a debate on Thursday, just a few weeks ahead of their primary.

Candidates Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim are set to square off at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield on Thursday.

Lamont, a businessman from Greenwich, and Ganim, Bridgeport's mayor, confirmed their participation, SHU said.

Lamont is the endorsed Democratic candidate.

Ganim, an ex-con who served prison time for corruption, earned enough signatures to make it onto the ballot.

The debate is happening at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts at SHU.

The Republican candidates debated at SHU on Tuesday.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2018.

