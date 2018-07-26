Clear

Omarosa's surprise book: 'Unhinged' will come out in August

The publishing house Gallery Books has an August surprise for the president and the public: A "tell-all" book by form...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The publishing house Gallery Books has an August surprise for the president and the public: A "tell-all" book by former Trump administration aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

Scroll for more content...

The former "Apprentice" star worked in the White House Office of Public Liaison for nearly a year. She resigned last December. She gave a couple of interviews and appeared on the CBS program "Big Brother," dropping hints about White House turmoil along the way.

There was talk about a possible book deal. But Gallery Books kept the actual book under wraps for several months.

On Thursday, the publisher announced it with a bang, revealing that the book is already finished, and will be out for sale on August 14.

Most books in this category are announced months ahead of time. The book's pre-order page on Amazon showed up late Thursday morning, after the press release came out.

The book title -- "UNHINGED: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" -- suggests it will not be flattering for the president or his allies.

It calls to mind "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," the Michael Wolff book that came out in January.

"Fire and Fury" remains the best-selling book of the year, according to Amazon's overall rankings.

Thursday's announcement said little about the contents of Manigault-Newman's book, except this: "A stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number, UNHINGED is a must-read for any concerned citizen."

The press release also pointed out Manigault-Newman's long history with Trump, then said "that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end."

"Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account," the publishing house said.

Gallery Books is an imprint of Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS Corporation.

The book may provoke an argument over Manigault-Newman's credibility.

When she appeared on "Big Brother" and said the situation inside the White House was "bad," a White House spokesman criticized her and downplayed her connection to Trump.

"Omarosa was fired three times on 'The Apprentice,' and this was the fourth time we let her go," spokesman Raj Shah said. "She had limited contact with the President while here. She has no contact now."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent