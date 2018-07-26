Councilman, Community group work to end illegal mansion parties in Buckhead

Pictures and videos on social media show party scenes similar to those in a music video. A lavish mansion offering music, drinks, dancing, and a rousing time.

The problem, neighbors tell CBS46, is that these parties are being thrown, not a video set, but a mansion in a normally quiet Buckhead neighborhood,

Nearby homeowners say the house at 4499 Garmon Road is being run like a night club.

Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit has been getting calls about from neighbors complaining about the noise since Spring.

"There are tickets being sold to these parties," Matzigkeit said. "They are being promoted on social media and so there are large parties

Leaders with the Mt. Paran Northside Citizens' Association tell CBS46 they've counted at least 23 parties and events at the home in the last six months.

"This has crossed the line to being illegal," Matzigkeit said. "This residence no longer being used primarily as a residence. It is being used as an event facility as a business and that is illegal," the councilman added.

The next party is scheduled for August 17. It is being promoted by a man who goes by H Frinks. The mansion party is listed as part of a weekend of events.

Tuesday night, more than 100 residents came to a meeting to put a stop to the upcoming party. Matzigkeit says a woman stood up in the meeting and announced that she is the new homeowner. He says the woman vowed to help end the parties. The announcement came as surprise to those who live nearby.

They say the community is not zoned for club-like business promotion, still the August party and an October wedding party are still being listed online.

The Twitter account "Stop The Garmon Party House" has lambasted promoters who have now blurred the party flyer on Eventbrite and are requiring a password to see it.

"This is not a Buckhead problem," Matzigkeit said. "This is a problem that is city wide, and frankly it's national. It goes all over the country. You can look at lots of areas in California, in New York, and in Florida. This is a trend that is nationwide, and we are feeling it here in Atlanta.

Matzigkeit says he's looking at ways to make the penalties for code violations like these more immediate. Currently, the homeowners can be fined up to $1000 and up to six months in jail for code violations. He says the enforcement process is a protracted one.

"We need to see if we can come up with ways to expedite that process, so if there is someone who is breaking the law and continues to break the law repeatedly that we can shut those properties down," Matzigkeit said.

A person at the home told CBS46 that the promoter is renting the home. No one responded to CBS46's request for comment.