Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers reunite to take on James Comey

Wednesday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" felt reminiscent of an old ...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wednesday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" felt reminiscent of an old "Saturday Night Live" episode.

Meyers had his good friend and former "Weekend Update" co-host Amy Poehler on his show to roast former FBI director James Comey over a recent tweet in which he wrote, "Democrats, please, please don't lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America's great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership."

Poehler and Meyers were having none of it in a segment they called, "Really?!? With Seth and Amy."

"Really, James Comey? You're worried that Democrats are gonna move too far to the left?" Poehler said. "Really? I don't know if you remember, but we were just about to have a nice, boring, moderate Democrat for president until you decided to open your mouth a week before the election, you big dumb scarecrow! Really? And, as far as I'm concerned, Democrats can vote for a bong in the shape of Che Guevara and you got nothing to say."

Poehler and Meyers hosted "Weekend Update" from 2006 to 2008.

Here's to hoping their reunion because a recurring segment.

