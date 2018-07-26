Clear

Sarah Silverman latest in Hollywood to have past social media commentary resurface

A tweet Sarah Silverman sent nine years ago, which she says was a joke, has some labeling her a pedophile.In J...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A tweet Sarah Silverman sent nine years ago, which she says was a joke, has some labeling her a pedophile.

In July 2009, the comedic actress tweeted, "Hey, is it considered molestation if the child makes the first move? I'm gonna need a quick answer on this."

On Wednesday, the conservative publication Townhall posted a story about that tweet with the headline, "Disney Voice Actress and Comedian Sarah Silverman Also Joked About Molesting Children."

The article noted that a Twitter user asked Silverman about the 2009 tweet last year, "Was that supposed to be funny? Cause it wasn't."

"That's ok doll," she responded. "Comedy is subjective. I thought it was a funny/dumb tweet 8 years ago when I posted it."

Silverman responded to the controversy on Thursday.

"Some very odd people R saying I'm a pedo, re: a joke from a time not that long ago when hard absurd jokes by comedians were acknowledged for what they were -- jokes -- not a disengenuous national threat to people fake-clutching their pearls (whilst ranting the country's too PC)," the tweet read.

Silverman is the most recent entertainment industry figure to have past social media posts resurfaced by conservative outlets.

Earlier this week, producer Dan Harmon apologized for a 2009 video in which he simulates having sex with a baby doll.

Related: 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Dan Harmon apologizes for 'distasteful' video

"In 2009, I made a 'pilot' which strove to parody the series "Dexter" and only succeeded in offending," Harmon said in a statement provided to CNN. "I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize."

The sketch, created for a website Harmon created called Channel 101, resurfaced on a 4chan thread titled, "Dan Harmon Pedo Exposed."

"If they get to take scalps for someone making racist jokes, we get to take scalps for them making pedophilia jokes," one person commented on 4chan, possibly referencing the controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr that resulted in her ABC series being canceled.

Last week, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn was fired from the forthcoming third film in the franchise after tweets resurfaced from several years ago in which he made jokes about pedophilia and molestation.

Related: Chris Pratt and more break silence after James Gunn fired from 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

Some celebs have rallied around Gunn, asking Disney to rehire him.

CNN has reached out to Silverman's representative for further comment.

A conservative site wrote about the tweet

Silverman responded on Twitter Thursday

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent