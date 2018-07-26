Sarah Silverman latest in Hollywood to have past social media commentary resurface

A tweet Sarah Silverman sent nine years ago, which she says was a joke, has some labeling her a pedophile.

In July 2009, the comedic actress tweeted, "Hey, is it considered molestation if the child makes the first move? I'm gonna need a quick answer on this."

On Wednesday, the conservative publication Townhall posted a story about that tweet with the headline, "Disney Voice Actress and Comedian Sarah Silverman Also Joked About Molesting Children."

The article noted that a Twitter user asked Silverman about the 2009 tweet last year, "Was that supposed to be funny? Cause it wasn't."

"That's ok doll," she responded. "Comedy is subjective. I thought it was a funny/dumb tweet 8 years ago when I posted it."

Silverman responded to the controversy on Thursday.

"Some very odd people R saying I'm a pedo, re: a joke from a time not that long ago when hard absurd jokes by comedians were acknowledged for what they were -- jokes -- not a disengenuous national threat to people fake-clutching their pearls (whilst ranting the country's too PC)," the tweet read.

Silverman is the most recent entertainment industry figure to have past social media posts resurfaced by conservative outlets.

Earlier this week, producer Dan Harmon apologized for a 2009 video in which he simulates having sex with a baby doll.

"In 2009, I made a 'pilot' which strove to parody the series "Dexter" and only succeeded in offending," Harmon said in a statement provided to CNN. "I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize."

The sketch, created for a website Harmon created called Channel 101, resurfaced on a 4chan thread titled, "Dan Harmon Pedo Exposed."

"If they get to take scalps for someone making racist jokes, we get to take scalps for them making pedophilia jokes," one person commented on 4chan, possibly referencing the controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr that resulted in her ABC series being canceled.

Last week, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn was fired from the forthcoming third film in the franchise after tweets resurfaced from several years ago in which he made jokes about pedophilia and molestation.

Some celebs have rallied around Gunn, asking Disney to rehire him.

CNN has reached out to Silverman's representative for further comment.