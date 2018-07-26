Michael Avenatti heads to Iowa

Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, will speak next month at a Iowa Democratic fundraising dinner, a frequent stop for potential presidential candidates.

Scroll for more content...

Avenatti, a lawyer who has become ubiquitous presence on television and Twitter in recent months, confirmed the appearance to CNN and his photo and bio are now featured on the Wing Ding website.

"I'll be at the Wing Ding," the lawyer said.

The August 10 dinner in Clear Lake, Iowa -- known for its fried chicken wings and presidential politics -- is a grassroots fundraiser for county Democratic parties and has become a popular stop for Democrats considering running for President.

Avenatti has previously said that he would consider running for President in 2020 if he felt like other Democratic candidates were unable to defeat Trump.

Avenatti told CNN earlier this month that he is qualified to run "because I have three things this president lacks: Brains, heart and courage."

On Wednesday, he said that he had not decided whether to actually run.

"I have not decided what I'm gonna do honestly. I'm meeting with a lot of people. I'm looking at the potential field of candidates. I am hopeful that Donald Trump will not be in office to run in 2020," he said. "If he is, the Democratic Party has to be very smart as to who they nominate. He should not be underestimated."

Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who has announced he is running for president, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, another potential presidential contender, are both slated to speak at the 2018 dinner.

John Colombo, vice chairman of the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding, confirmed that Avenatti would speak at the event and said the lawyer asked to make an appearance.

"He indicated to one of our state party members that he would be interested in speaking, and the Wing Ding Committee then extended the offer to him," Colombo said Wednesday.

Avenatti also said he will start to dip his toe into 2018 politics, too, and said the Wing Ding likely won't be his only stop this year.

"I have been asked to assist some congressional candidates running in November at various rallies," he told CNN, noting that he's been asked to speak at fundraisers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Iowa.

Avenatti represents Daniels, who earlier this year alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, drawing the President into a legal fight about whether the adult film star should be able to publicly tell her story despite signing a non disclosure agreement.